30 AUGUST 2018 — Corbett Report interview by James Corbett with Mick Harrison and David Meiswinkle who discuss the First Amended Grand Jury Petition and the follow-up Mandamus filing.

4 JUNE 2018 — Ed Asner interview on Lionel Nation (32 minutes)

2 JUNE 2018 — The Left Forum in New York City featured a panel with Mick Harrison, Les Jamieson and Dave Meiswinkle discussing the Grand Jury Petition.

2 JUNE 2018 — European online video podcast host and false flags expert Ole Dammegard interviews members of the Lawyers Committee for 911 Inquiry, Registration required.



https://www.lightonconspiracies.com/ole-dammegard-interviews-the-lawyers-committee-for-911-inquiry/

10 MAY 2018 — The Lawyers’ Committee was interviewed by David Knight of Real News.